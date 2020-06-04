Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,082 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.9% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $31,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $5.32 on Thursday, hitting $224.84. 12,272,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,901,986. The stock has a market cap of $647.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.88 and a 200-day moving average of $198.27. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $240.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.94, for a total value of $44,802.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,785 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,081. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.74.

