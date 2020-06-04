Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lifted by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 256.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,121 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,864 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.8% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $46,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,591 shares of company stock valued at $14,817,278 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.74.

Shares of FB traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.57. 12,344,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,909,596. The company has a market cap of $663.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $240.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

