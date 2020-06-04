Fairfield Bush & CO. Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Fairfield Bush & CO. decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,947,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,075,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $288,634,000 after buying an additional 1,202,351 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $719,873,000 after buying an additional 672,742 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 470.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 789,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,799,000 after buying an additional 651,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,122,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $623,131,000 after purchasing an additional 604,453 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIS traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.57. 3,265,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,127. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.38.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

