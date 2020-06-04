Fairfield Bush & CO. Reduces Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Fairfield Bush & CO. trimmed its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.01. The company had a trading volume of 171,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,992. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $304.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.54.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

