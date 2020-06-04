Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 2,079 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.4% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $132.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,423,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,066,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.06 and its 200 day moving average is $134.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

