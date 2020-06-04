Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) PT Raised to $92.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $138.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $149.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.71.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.78. The stock had a trading volume of 596,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,004. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.66 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

