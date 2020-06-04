Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.6% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $210,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 236 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Nomura lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,510.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.86 on Wednesday, hitting $1,439.45. 835,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,941. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,340.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1,337.46. The company has a market capitalization of $984.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

