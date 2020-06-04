Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 1,526,835 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,136,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,526,835 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.6% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Gilead Sciences worth $533,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 202,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,114,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 33,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 107,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $222,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,225 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,818,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,128,132. The stock has a market cap of $92.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.31.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

