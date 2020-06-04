Federated Hermes Inc. Has $128.26 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 57,076 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.05% of Mastercard worth $128,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.54.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $307.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,233,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,992. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $304.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

