Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 889,158 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,704,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 889,158 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.8% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $603,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 422,207 shares during the period. Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 110,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $24,341,000. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.57. 19,819,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,898,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.02.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.