FirstCoin (FRST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39,747.89

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. One FirstCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. FirstCoin has a total market cap of $39,747.89 and $10.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FirstCoin has traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00031783 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 81% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008034 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00015636 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,708.40 or 0.99065921 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00073984 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FRST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com . FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

FirstCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

