Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Lifted by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 3.6% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,299,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.98. The company has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,663,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $31,434,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,408,869.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,000 shares of company stock worth $34,308,400. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

