Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) Shares Purchased by Weber Alan W

Weber Alan W boosted its position in Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,900 shares during the period. Weber Alan W owned approximately 0.73% of Five Star Senior Living worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $3,637,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 1,017.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 286,322 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.21. 1,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,200. The stock has a market cap of $128.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Five Star Senior Living Inc has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.28. The business had revenue of $348.87 million during the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

