Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) Holdings Raised by Weber Alan W

Weber Alan W boosted its position in Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,696,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the quarter. Fluent accounts for approximately 4.8% of Weber Alan W’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Weber Alan W owned about 7.47% of Fluent worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluent by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.62% of the company’s stock.

FLNT stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.42. 4,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,881. Fluent Inc has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $184.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.33 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.56 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluent Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLNT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

