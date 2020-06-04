Force Protocol (FOR) Price Tops $0.0193 on Exchanges

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. Over the last week, Force Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00041844 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.60 or 0.04434722 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002448 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00053524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002861 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010208 BTC.

Force Protocol Profile

Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

