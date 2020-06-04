Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Stock Holdings Cut by Altai Capital Management L.P.

Altai Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 99.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481,186 shares during the quarter. Forescout Technologies comprises about 0.8% of Altai Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Altai Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Forescout Technologies were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSCT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSCT traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 48,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,573. Forescout Technologies Inc has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $40.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.30). Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.71% and a negative return on equity of 151.04%. The firm had revenue of $57.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 5,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $159,306.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,093.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $164,562.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,764 shares of company stock worth $789,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.