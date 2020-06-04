Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Receives “Sell” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FPE. Independent Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Warburg Research set a €33.75 ($39.24) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.17 ($39.74).

FRA FPE traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €31.55 ($36.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,097 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €34.27. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

