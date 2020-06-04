Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Receives “Sell” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FPE. Independent Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Warburg Research set a €33.75 ($39.24) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.17 ($39.74).

FRA FPE traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €31.55 ($36.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,097 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €34.27. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

