Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.63

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.63 and traded as low as $2.25. Fuwei Films shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 1,800 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. The company has a market cap of $7.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fuwei Films stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,975 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.42% of Fuwei Films worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes plastic films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers printing base films for use in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films for use in vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging.

