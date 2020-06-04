Garlicoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $16,834.39 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, Garlicoin has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Nanex, CryptoBridge and CoinFalcon. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $16,834.39 and approximately $2.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 57,274,950 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Garlicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Nanex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

