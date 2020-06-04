Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Receives $91.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

In other Garmin news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $48,444.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $131,328,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 6,089.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Garmin by 30.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,645,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,301,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 327.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 776,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,678,000 after acquiring an additional 594,293 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,689,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,782,000 after acquiring an additional 452,739 shares during the period. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN traded down $2.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.36. The stock had a trading volume of 43,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.27. Garmin has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.65 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. Garmin’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

