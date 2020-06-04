Gemini Dollar Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.92 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010235 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, DEx.top, HitBTC and The Rock Trading. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $9.92 million and approximately $22.29 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.73 or 0.02008766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00178363 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00045017 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00124550 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 9,894,830 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DEx.top, HitBTC and The Rock Trading. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.