GeoCoin (GEO) Price Tops $0.30

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00003053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 14% against the dollar. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $950,932.77 and approximately $1,801.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00484169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012442 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00031929 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 81.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008029 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004407 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.