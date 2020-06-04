Global Digital Content Reaches Market Cap of $4.52 Million (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 66.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Global Digital Content has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $133,942.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded 39.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Global Digital Content token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00484169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012442 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003189 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Global Digital Content Token Profile

Global Digital Content (GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool . Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io

Buying and Selling Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

