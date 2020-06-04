Glovista Investments LLC Acquires 3,732 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Glovista Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 1.6% of Glovista Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.41. 15,281,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,632,842. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $148.85 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $554.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.57 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.38.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

