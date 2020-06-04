Glovista Investments LLC Sells 400 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Glovista Investments LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,235 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $56.81. 9,138,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,022,915. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.86.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

