GM Advisory Group Inc. Buys 2,327 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,667 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after buying an additional 7,261,158 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after buying an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,343,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,597,531,000 after buying an additional 1,082,141 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $305.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $309.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.58. The stock has a market cap of $290.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.36.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

