GM Advisory Group Inc. Buys 441 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Bainco International Investors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,903,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,437.93. The company had a trading volume of 819,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,573. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,341.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,338.82. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $982.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 265 shares of company stock valued at $327,951. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

