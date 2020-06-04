GM Advisory Group Inc. Buys 78 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,607.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,817,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,223 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,837,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,855,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $313.70. 335,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,816,530. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

