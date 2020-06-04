GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after buying an additional 4,423,621 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Walt Disney by 782.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after buying an additional 2,416,143 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Walt Disney by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,995,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $675,724,000 after buying an additional 1,314,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 431.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,304,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,457,000 after buying an additional 1,059,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.26. 9,922,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,672,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

