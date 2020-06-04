GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.89 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 972.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,236 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.07. 9,930,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,903,773. The firm has a market cap of $204.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

