GM Advisory Group Inc. Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 968.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,085 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 0.6% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.02.

NYSE T traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 19,819,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,898,216. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $226.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.