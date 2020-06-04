GM Advisory Group Inc. Invests $2.22 Million in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.6% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Broadcom by 10.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 60,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 21.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 48,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 596,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 71.8% during the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,562. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $11.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $309.81. 161,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,817. The firm has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.78.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

