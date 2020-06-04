GM Advisory Group Inc. Invests $615,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.48. 6,443,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,491,539. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.88. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.27.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

