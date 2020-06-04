GravityCoin (GXX) Market Capitalization Hits $154,725.93

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a market cap of $154,725.93 and approximately $701.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0394 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.94 or 0.02009606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00179076 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00124458 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,929,313 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

