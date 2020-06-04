Helium Hits 24-Hour Volume of $21.00 (HLM)

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Helium has a total market capitalization of $152,048.77 and $21.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. In the last week, Helium has traded down 34.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006102 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Helium

Helium (CRYPTO:HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 13,961,783 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,403 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

