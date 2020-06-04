Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Receives $6.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HTZ shares. Northcoast Research lowered Hertz Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hertz Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Hertz Global in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:HTZ traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,246,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,104,156. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $115.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Hertz Global has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $20.85.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hertz Global will post -6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 6,387,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,651,546.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 26,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $27,436.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,657.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,388,296 shares of company stock valued at $39,894,665 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hertz Global in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Hertz Global in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Hertz Global in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hertz Global by 277.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hertz Global in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

