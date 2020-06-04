HOLD (HOLD) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. HOLD has a total market capitalization of $35,943.86 and $3.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOLD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HOLD has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $197.94 or 0.02009606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00179076 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00124458 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD’s launch date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . HOLD’s official website is hold.co . HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

