Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Humana by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 10.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 188,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.42.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $392.57. 477,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $381.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.41. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $412.70. The company has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

