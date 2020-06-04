Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HRCXF. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Hurricane Energy to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hurricane Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hurricane Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.50.

OTCMKTS HRCXF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. Hurricane Energy has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.76.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

