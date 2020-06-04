Hutner Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,121 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for 3.5% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988,057 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,320,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,644,000 after purchasing an additional 691,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra raised their price objective on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

MO traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.56. 5,997,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,482,048. The stock has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.99.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.