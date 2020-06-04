Hutner Capital Management Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,984 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 3.2% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4,345.3% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 184,482 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after buying an additional 180,332 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,023,814 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $159,699,000 after purchasing an additional 126,651 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 58,227 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

NYSE:ABT traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,744,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,842,705. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $163.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,359,524 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

