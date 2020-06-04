Hutner Capital Management Inc. Has $856,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,195,157,000 after acquiring an additional 729,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,304,000 after acquiring an additional 375,783 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,158,000 after acquiring an additional 340,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,081 shares in the last quarter. 54.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

UPS traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.74. 143,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.96 and its 200 day moving average is $105.36. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.