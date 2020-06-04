Hutner Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,366,000 after purchasing an additional 182,387 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 66,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.49. The stock had a trading volume of 21,189,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,099,558. The stock has a market cap of $321.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.