Hutner Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for about 3.2% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Diageo by 7,500.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.68. The company had a trading volume of 15,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,234. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.59. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $176.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

