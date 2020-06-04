Hutner Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,353 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,353 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 5.8% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Lateef Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $5,481,000. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 44,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 59,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 521,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,071,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 48,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.59.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.64. 9,983,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,242,636. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

