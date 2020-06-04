Hutner Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,445 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,768 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 2.1% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,581,611,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,039,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,201,888,000 after buying an additional 278,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,103,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,130,603,000 after buying an additional 72,529 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $992,175,000 after buying an additional 149,491 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.37. 4,769,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,238,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.94.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

