Hutner Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,050 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,852 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Anheuser Busch Inbev accounts for 1.0% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 273.4% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BUD traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.94. 149,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.67. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $102.70. The stock has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

