Hutner Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,863 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,863 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 6.1% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after buying an additional 2,724,092 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 13.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after buying an additional 1,298,838 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in PepsiCo by 21.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,122,000 after buying an additional 1,131,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,085,000 after buying an additional 972,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.38. 390,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,153,767. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.62. The firm has a market cap of $184.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

