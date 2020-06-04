Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CDMGF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Icade in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Icade in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Icade in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Get Icade alerts:

Shares of CDMGF remained flat at $$73.28 during midday trading on Thursday. 94 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.33. Icade has a fifty-two week low of $71.45 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player which designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of 11.5bn as of 12/31/19 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly 1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.