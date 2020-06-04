IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $3,890,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,467 shares in the company, valued at $231,850,294.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 21,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total transaction of $6,162,141.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 831,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,518,633.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.71.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $6.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $311.46. The company had a trading volume of 21,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,823. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $319.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.58 and its 200-day moving average is $265.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

